Speculators raise U.S. 10-year note bets in week-CFTC

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week as worries about global growth continued to nag, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 132,044 contracts on April 30, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 120,640 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.