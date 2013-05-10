FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators slash U.S. 10-year note bets after jobs data-CFTC
May 10, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

Speculators slash U.S. 10-year note bets after jobs data-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Speculators pared their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a stronger-than-expected report on April U.S. payrolls reduced the likelihood of a spring economic slowdown, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 94,088 contracts to 37,956 on May 7, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 132,044 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.

