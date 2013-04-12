Speculators raise U.S. 10-year note bets after payrolls-CFTC

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a stunningly weak report on U.S. March payrolls raised concerns about a slowing economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 120,779 contracts on April 9, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 110,692 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts.