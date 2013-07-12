FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators raise net shorts in US 10-year T-note futures-CFTC
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators raise net shorts in US 10-year T-note futures-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after a surprisingly upbeat June payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

On Monday, the benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 2.755 percent, a 23-month high, as unexpectedly strong payroll figures released a week ago spurred fresh selling in U.S. Treasuries before buyers stepped in and helped stabilize the market.

U.S. yields have risen sharply since late May on worries the Federal Reserve might reduce its $85 billion-a-month purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities if the economy improves further.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 47,110 contracts on July 9, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was greater than 22,917 in speculative net short positions the prior week..

