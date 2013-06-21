Speculators added U.S. 10-year T-notes before FOMC - CFTC

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Speculators raised U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures holdings before the Federal Reserve policy statement and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s press conference on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 31,229 contracts on June 18, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 9,195 more speculative shorts in 10-year note futures than longs a week earlier..