Speculators pare U.S. 10-year note bets in week-CFTC
April 26, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators pare U.S. 10-year note bets in week-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week despite persistent worries about slowing economic growth, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short positions by 120,640 contracts on April 23, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 135,372 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.

