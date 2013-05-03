UPDATE 1-Speculators raise U.S. 10-year note bets in week -CFTC

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week as worries about global growth continued to nag, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The number of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 132,044 contracts on April 30, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 120,640 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.

Speculators reduced long positions in two-year T-note futures to 46,631 contracts on Tuesday, down 8,949 from the previous week.

They pared their bullish bets on medium-term Treasuries futures. Long trades in five-year Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 183,513 contracts on Tuesday, 5,827 lower than last week, the latest CFTC data showed.

Among long-dated Treasury debt futures, speculators added bullish bets in 30-year bond futures in the latest week. There were more 29,053 long positions in T-bond futures than short ones, compared with a net long of 1,337 last week, according to the latest data.

Net shorts in “ultra” long T-bond futures shrank by 4,119 contracts to 13,216 in the latest week.