Speculators turn bearish on U.S. 10-year notes-CFTC
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 4 years

Speculators turn bearish on U.S. 10-year notes-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week on worries that the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year due to an improving economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish or long positions by 35,505 contracts on May 28, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since March 12 when they totaled 57,346.

There were 20,206 more speculative longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.

