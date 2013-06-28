FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators add U.S. 10-year T-notes after Bernanke-CFTC
June 28, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators add U.S. 10-year T-notes after Bernanke-CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Speculators raised U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures holdings in the latest week after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a blueprint on how the U.S. central bank might trim its bond purchases this year if the economy continues to improve, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 33,011 contracts on June 25, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 31,229 speculative net longs in 10-year note futures a week ago..

