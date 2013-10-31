FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn negative after Chicago PMI
October 31, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn negative after Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative on Thursday, erasing gains after a surprisingly strong report on U.S. Midwest business activity pared earlier safe-haven bids for bonds.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 65.9, the highest since March 2011 and well up from 55.7 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a decline to 55.0.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.547 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. They were up as much as 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.502 percent earlier.

