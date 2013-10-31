FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after claims data
October 31, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Thursday after data showed initial domestic filings for unemployment benefits fell in line with expectations as the effect of a computer problem in California lessened.

Total jobless claims for the week ended Oct. 26 fell to 340,000 from 350,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said. Analysts have said recent claims figures have been hard to interpret due to the California computer glitch and the 16-day partial government shutdown.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.511 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

