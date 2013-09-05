FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices near earlier lows after claims data
September 5, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices near earlier lows after claims data

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices briefly approached earlier lows on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell more than forecast, suggesting further improvement in the jobs market and supporting the view the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases this month.

The Labor Department said Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time totaled 323,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, which was lower than 330,000 projected by economists polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 9/32 in price for a yield of 2.926 percent, up 3.1 basis points from late on Wednesday.

