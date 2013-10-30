FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after CPI data
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold gains after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Wednesday after data showed domestic consumer prices grew moderately in September, in line with analysts’ expectations, reinforcing the notion inflation remains tame.

The government’s consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last month, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.2 percent, the smallest since April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 2/32 higher at 2.500 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on Tuesday.

The September CPI figures did not alter investors’ inflation outlook as measured by the breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities were little changed from their earlier levels.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, or the yield differential between 10-year Treasury notes and the 10-year TIPS, stood at 2.16 percent, unchanged from the level before the CPI data and more than 1 basis point lower than late on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
