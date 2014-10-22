FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall after CPI edges up in Sept
October 22, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall after CPI edges up in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell early Wednesday after data showed a slim increase in domestic consumer prices in September, reducing some bets the Federal Reserve might delay raising interest rates to stem disinflation.

The U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last month after falling 0.2 percent in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a flat reading in September.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell as much as 6/32 before turning flat in the wake of the latest CPI data. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.227 percent before scaling down to 2.209 percent which was little changed from late Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

