TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after trade, jobless data
November 14, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after trade, jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels early Thursday after data suggested a deterioration in the U.S. trade balance with other countries and slow improvement in the jobs market, which may require further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. trade deficit grew to $41.78 billion in September, compared with a revised $38.70 billion in August, while Americans filing jobless benefits for the first time totaled 339,000 last week, more than the 330,000 forecast by analysts, government data released on Thursday showed.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 12/32 in price with a yield of 2.709 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday.

