TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as ECB's Draghi speaks after meeting
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as ECB's Draghi speaks after meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke about the likelihood of more stimulus, if necessary, to stimulate the euro zone economy in a press conference after an ECB policy meeting.

Draghi when asked downplayed reports of tension between him and national central bankers.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.371 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield held below the 3-1/2 week high of 2.384 percent set on Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
