TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices pare earlier losses
February 3, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices pare earlier losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as bargain-hunting emerged following a broad market decline sparked by poor bidding at a Japanese 10-year government note auction.

The selling in safehaven U.S. bonds intensified on hopes Greece’s new leaders would strike a debt deal with official creditors.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 10/32 lower in price with a yield of 1.711 percent after falling as much 15/32 with a yield of 1.722 percent in earlier trading.

On Monday, the 10-year yield ended at 1.673 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

