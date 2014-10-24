FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields near session lows on stock futures, Ebola worries
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields near session lows on stock futures, Ebola worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell near session lows in early U.S. trading on Friday as weaker U.S. stock index futures and worries about the Ebola virus spreading stoked safehaven demand for low-risk government debt.

Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news of a doctor in New York City after working with Ebola patients in West Africa was tested positive for the virus.

Those concerns, together with disappointing results from online retailer Amazon pressured U.S. stock index futures lower ahead of the open on Wall Street.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 10/32 in price with a yield of 2.239 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a near two-week high on Thursday at 2.300 percent, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W; Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.