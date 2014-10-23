FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat from highs on NYC Ebola reports
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields retreat from highs on NYC Ebola reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields dialed back from earlier highs late Thursday afternoon as safe-haven demand for bonds emerged on media reports that a doctor in New York City had been quarantined with Ebola-like symptoms.

The doctor treated Ebola patients in Guinea before returning to United States, according to the reports.

At 3:31 p.m. (1931 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded down 14/32 in price, yielding 2.280 percent, up 5.0 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield slipped as low as 2.266 percent about half an hour earlier when the reports on the suspected Ebola case began circulating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.