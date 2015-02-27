U.S. Treasuries set for biggest monthly loss since 2013

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market was poised for its worst month in more than 1-1/2 years in February as investors scaled back their safe-haven bond holdings on improving U.S. economic data and bets the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this year.

U.S. government securities have posted a combined loss of 1.6 percent through Thursday. This is an about-face from a 2.6 percent gain in January which was its biggest monthly increase since August 2011, according to an index compiled by Barclays.

This would be the biggest monthly decline since May 2013 when Treasuries lost 1.7 percent after then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at a Congressional appearance the U.S. central bank would consider ending its third round of quantitative easing.

February’s loss in the Treasuries sector was led by a sell-off in longer-dated issues. Barclays’ U.S. 20-year plus Treasury index has declined nearly 6 pct through Thursday, which would be its largest monthly drop since May 2013.

The broader U.S. bond market also fared poorly in February after a stellar January.

Barclays’ widely followed U.S. Aggregate index has decreased about 1 percent so far in February, which is on track for its biggest monthly loss since June 2013.

In late Friday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.000 percent, down 1 basis points from Thursday. The 10-year yield has risen 32 basis points in February following a 49 basis point drop in January, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)