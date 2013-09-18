TREASURIES-Yields drop as Fed maintains bond purchase schedule

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size of its purchase program.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 23/32 in price to yield 2.76 percent, down from 2.86 percent before the statement. Five-year notes gained 18/32 in price to yield 1.49 percent, down from 1.63 percent before the statement.

Thirty-year bonds gained 17/32 in price to yield 3.80 percent, down from 3.84 percent before the statement.