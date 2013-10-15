FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses on Fitch's watch on U.S. AAA-rating
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses on Fitch's watch on U.S. AAA-rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held losses in late trading on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings said it might take away United States’ AAA credit rating as Washington has struggled to reach a debt deal in a bid to avert default.

The federal government has been expected to exhausted its $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing limit on Thursday.

“Although Fitch continues to believe that the debt ceiling will be raised soon, the political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a U.S. default,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 13/32 lower in price to yield 2.731 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Friday.

Interest rates on Treasury bills in the meantime held at their earlier highs. The rate on the T-bill issue that matures on Oct. 31 was last 0.5475 percent, up 23 basis points from late Friday.

The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.