TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated yields rise after FOMC makes policy tweak
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated yields rise after FOMC makes policy tweak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose mid-afternoon on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve adjusted language in its policy statement, a move some traders perceived signaled a possible increase in short-term interest rates in 2015.

“Based on its current assessment, the committee judges that it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary policy,” the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy group, said in a statement.

Significantly, the FOMC said it viewed that statement as “consistent” with its previous language that it would be a “considerable time” before it hiked rates.

The FOMC met on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.115 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield was last 2.742 percent, up 4 basis points from Tuesday’s close.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
