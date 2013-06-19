TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add losses after FOMC statement

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s policy setting committee pledged it will continue to buy bonds in a bid to lower unemployment and prop up inflation.

The bond market’s losses grew since the Federal Open Market Committee did not show clear commitment to continuing to buy bonds into the end of the year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 23/32 lower at 2.267 percent, up 8.2 basis points from late on Tuesday.