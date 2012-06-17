FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-US bond futures drop on Greek election result
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-US bond futures drop on Greek election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures fell more than a point at the open of electronic trade on Su nday as Greek parties committed to a bailout saving the nation from bankruptcy appeared set to win a slim parliamentary majority.

The 30-year T-bond future was last down 1-7/32 at 149-7/32.

Though the election result may calm some investor worries over the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, some are likely to refrain from sounding the all-clear given this crisis has smoldered for two years.

“Bond futures are off and that makes sense,” said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

“But nobody, I don’t think, is going to make a big investment decision based on this election - trading decisions yes and that’s one reason bond futures are down. But I don’t think this is the ultimate answer and I think that there will still be ample questions about whether Greece stays in or not.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.