TREASURIES-Prices rise on global growth concerns

* Chinese, European factory data fuels growth concerns * US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest in four years * Benchmark yields near their 200-day moving average By Chris Reese NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices gained modestly o n T hursday as worries about global growth boosted demand for safe-haven assets, although buying was tempered by weekly U.S. jobless data pointing to a steadily recovering labor market. Solid early gains, based on weak Chinese and European manufacturing data, pushed the benchmark 10-year note yield down to near its 200-day moving average, but those gains were pared markedly after new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a four-year low last week. "The jobless claims trend suggests U.S. growth is continuing and that the Federal Reserve has less reason to initiate any new stimulus," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The claims data offset Treasury gains early in the session after the HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's manufacturing sector activity contracted in March for a fifth successive month, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low. Early buying also gathered momentum as German and UK government bonds jumped following data showing the euro zone economy shrank more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity, while British retail sales dropped more than forecast in February. . The U.S. Labor Department later reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally adjusted 348,000 last week, the lowest level since February 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 354,000 last week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 higher in price to yield 2.27 percent, down from 2.3 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds were trading 12/32 higher to yield 3.37 percent from 3.39 percent. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 2.24 percent, just above their 200-day moving average at 2.23 percent. The yield broke above the 200-day moving average last week, when it added more than 25 basis points. Whenever a break of a key level is sustained, this could signal a new trend, technical analysts say.