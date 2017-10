NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices rose to session highs in early Monday trading in advance of March data on personal spending and income, which likely will show modest growth in the U.S. consumer sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 at 100-25/32 for a yield of 1.91 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was hovering at its lowest level in nearly three months.