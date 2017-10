NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Monday after the latest data on U.S. personal income and spending showed resilience in the consumer sector but they might not be enough to lift the economy from its sluggish pace.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Friday.