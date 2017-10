NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices extended their rise on Wednesday after the ADP National Employment Report showed a much weaker-than-expected increase in private payrolls in April, fueling concerns U.S. economic growth will slow further.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 9/32 in price with a yield of 1.91 percent. Prior to the release of the ADP data, they were up 6/32 with a yield of 1.92 percent.