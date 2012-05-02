TREASURIES-Bonds rise on weak U.S., European data

* U.S. private job growth slows more than expected * Euro zone factory sector contracts further in April * U.S. Treasury, as expected, to sell $72 bln coupon debt * Fed sells $1.34 bln in TIPS for "Operation Twist" By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose o n W ednesday as weakness in European manufacturing and slower private-sector hiring in the United States fueled expectations of a global slowdown and stoked demand for low-risk investments. The latest data on both sides of the Atlantic also fed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank might provide more stimulus to support their economies, which would be positive for the bond market, analysts said. "People are forced to buy because of the weak economic data here and Europe," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. U.S. payroll processor ADP said companies added 119,000 jobs in April, falling short of the expected 177,000 increase and the smallest monthly rise in seven months. The March increase was revised down to 201,000 from 209,000. The government said factory orders fell 1.5 percent in March on a hefty 4.0 percent drop in durable goods orders. Economists had predicted a 1.6 percent decrease. Earlier, data from the euro zone showing a deepening contraction in manufacturing in the region intensified worries that even its strongest economies are buckling from the contagion of their heavily indebted neighbors' fiscal woes. . "Europe has a very severe growth problem," said Mike Dueker, chief economist with Russell Investments in Seattle, which manages about $155 billion. Those concerns revived bids for low-risk U.S. and German government securities. Five-year and 10-year Bund yields fell to record lows, according to Reuters data. Treasuries prices held at key chart resistance levels as traders remained reluctant to push prices higher to make yields test lower trading ranges before Friday's U.S. April payroll data, investors said. "We have to see whether last month's number would be reversed," said James Barnes, a portfolio manager at National Penn Investors Trust Co in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, which manages $2.5 billion in assets, referring to the March payrolls report that showed a weaker-than-expected 120,000 increase. Some analysts said the slowdown in hiring in March and April is a "payback" from earlier this year when construction and other weather-sensitive industries either fired fewer workers or hired more of them because of the unusually mild winter. The U.S. Labor Department will release its April jobs report o n F riday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists expect employers likely added 170,000 jobs in April. The Treasury Department will sell a combined $72 billion in new three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt next week at its May quarterly refunding, matching the same amount sold in February. It expects to raise $35.3 billion in new cash from the debt sales. The Treasury said it has not decided whether to begin issuing floating-rate securities or to accept negative yield bids at regular bill and coupon debt auctions. The Federal Reserve sold $1.34 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program that involves selling shorter dated debt and buying longer-dated issues. In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 7/32 in price to yield 1.92 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield is stuck in a tight trading range. It has been holding below the key 2-percent chart support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. It has struggled to break below 1.90 percent, which would make 10-year notes expensive for some investors. Thirty-year bonds rose 23/32 in price for a 3.11 percent yield, down 4 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 30-year yield is hovering at a near three-month low set more than a week ago.