TREASURIES-Bonds slip on reduced U.S. job concerns
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds slip on reduced U.S. job concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected
    * Caution persists before Friday's April payroll data
    * ECB keeps rates unchanged, resists more stimulus


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
slipped on Thursday as U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell
more than forecast, easing worries about a rapid deterioration
in the labor market and reducing bets the Federal Reserve would
need to provide more economic stimulus.	
    The price declines were limited, however, as traders
remained cautious in advance of Friday's government payroll
report, which is expectedly to show a further slowing in hiring
in April.	
    The U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for
unemployment benefits fell to 365,000 in the week ended April
28, the lowest level in four weeks. 	
    "Some people had expected the worst. They are now taking off
small positions before payrolls," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.	
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded down
5/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, up 2 basis points from late
on Wednesday.	
    The 10-year yield has traded in a narrow range this week. It
has been stuck under the key 2-percent chart support level,
which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. At the
same time, it has struggled to break below 1.90 percent, which
would make the 10-year note expensive for some investors.	
    Thirty-year bonds fell 13/32 in price, yielding
3.14 percent, up 2 basis points from Thursday's close.	
    Treasuries slightly underperformed German Bunds, with their
10-year yield premium over comparable Bunds edging up 1 basis
point to 31 basis points.	
    Earlier, the European Central Bank as expected held key
interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more
bond purchases in an effort to bolster the region's sagging
economy.

