TREASURIES-Bonds slip on reduced U.S. job concerns

* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * Caution persists before Friday's April payroll data * ECB keeps rates unchanged, resists more stimulus By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell more than forecast, easing worries about a rapid deterioration in the labor market and reducing bets the Federal Reserve would need to provide more economic stimulus. The price declines were limited, however, as traders remained cautious in advance of Friday's government payroll report, which is expectedly to show a further slowing in hiring in April. The U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 365,000 in the week ended April 28, the lowest level in four weeks. "Some people had expected the worst. They are now taking off small positions before payrolls," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded down 5/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield has traded in a narrow range this week. It has been stuck under the key 2-percent chart support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. At the same time, it has struggled to break below 1.90 percent, which would make the 10-year note expensive for some investors. Thirty-year bonds fell 13/32 in price, yielding 3.14 percent, up 2 basis points from Thursday's close. Treasuries slightly underperformed German Bunds, with their 10-year yield premium over comparable Bunds edging up 1 basis point to 31 basis points. Earlier, the European Central Bank as expected held key interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more bond purchases in an effort to bolster the region's sagging economy.