TREASURIES-Prices trim losses after U.S. services data

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared their earlier losses on Thursday after a report showed a steeper-than-expected deceleration in expansion of the U.S. services sector in April, offsetting earlier data on a drop in jobless claims.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. government debt last traded down 1/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent. They were down 3/32 with a 1.94 percent yield shortly before the release of the U.S. non-manufacturing activity report from the Institute for Supply Management.