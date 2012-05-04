FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices little changed before U.S. payrolls data
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices little changed before U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. April payrolls seen rising 170,000 in Reuters poll
    * Traders cite other polls seeing rise of about 160,000
    * Below-consensus U.S. hiring seen lifting bond prices

    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices were
little changed on Friday as traders braced for the latest U.S.
payrolls report, which could show sluggish job growth in April
and reinforce concerns of a slowing U.S. economic expansion.	
    A sharp deceleration in hiring could revive expectations
that the economy warrants a third bout of large scale bond
purchase from the Federal Reserve, nicknamed QE3, analysts and
investors said.	
    The median forecast in a Reuters poll for the government's
non-farm payrolls reading in April is an increase
of 170,000 jobs, higher than 120,000 gain reported in March.
Traders cite other polls whose median forecasts are in the
160,000 area.	
    "If the payroll number is strong, then we would expect see a
sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and a rally in risk assets. A weak
number will likely see U.S. Treasuries rally and a risk asset
sell-off, while conversely a very weak number could put QE3 back
on the table and serve to support risk assets," said Robert
Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at
PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67
billion in assets.	
    The U.S. Labor Department will release its April job figures
at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).	
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was
unchanged in price at 100-19/32, yielding 1.93 percent.	
    The 30-year bond notched up 3/32 in price to
100-4/32, yielding 3.12 percent, down 4 basis points from late
on Thursday.

