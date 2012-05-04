TREASURIES-Bonds gain on weakening U.S. job growth

* U.S. Treasuries prices gain as jobs growth disappoints * Benchmark yields touch 3-month low below 1.90 percent * Ten-year yields on track to fall 7 straight weeks By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns the U.S. economic expansion was slowing, stoking demand for low-risk government debt in advance of next week's supply auctions. Benchmark yields slipped to a three-month low, breaking below key chart resistance at 1.90 percent as investors favored bonds over stocks and other growth-oriented assets, analysts and investors said. "The data in the U.S. is weakening somewhat. It puts into play that if the economy in the U.S. continues to weaken then QE3 will be on the table, so there are really no sellers of Treasuries," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. The weaker-than-expected 115,000 increase in U.S. hiring last month was mitigated by a surprise drop in the jobless rate to 8.1 percent, the lowest since January 2009. But traders and economists said the drop stemmed from more workers no longer looking for jobs than from more being hired. Recent data also suggest delayed firing by construction and other weather-sensitive industries. U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed after the jobs data, implying nearly no change in traders' expectations in Fed policy. In recent days, most top U.S. central bank officials have said they stand ready to provide more stimulus if the economy needs it, but they offer no hint QE3 would come soon once their $400 billion "Operation Twist" ends in June. "This report is not so weak that people expect a rush-out of a QE3 announcement," said Tom Girard, head of the fixed-income group at New York Life Investments in New York, which oversees more than $143 billion in fixed income assets. Treasuries also gained as investors remain wary of further shocks from Europe as nations struggle with lagging growth from austerity programs to pay down debt and as France and Greece hold elections this weekend. A new French president and a Greek parliament even more fractured than before could spur concern about the European leadership's ability to handle the region's debt crisis, analysts said. "The risks in Europe are enormous and the flight-to-quality bid is still in Treasuries," said Comiskey. Ten-year notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.93 percent on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds increased 29/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, down from 3.12 percent. The Treasury will next week sell $72 billion in new debt, which may start to weigh on prices, with Thursday's sale of $16 billion in new 30-year bonds seen likely the largest test. Thirty-year bonds have gained from the Fed's Twist program, where it bought longer-dated bonds and funded purchases with sales of short-term debt, but that program is set to expire next month. The Treasury will also sell $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday and $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.