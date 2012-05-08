FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields dip as Greek ructions fuel safety buying
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields dip as Greek ructions fuel safety buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Greek Leftists look to renege on bailout deal
    * U.S. Treasury to auction $32 bln of 3-year notes

    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as Greece's struggles to form a new government stoked
worries over the trajectory of Europe's debt crisis and
supported safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.	
    Mainstream conservatives in Greece failed to put together a
coalition following weekend elections, leaving the country's
Left Coalition party with a chance to form a government opposed
to a European Union and International Monetary Fund financial
bailout. 	
    Worries that Greece would eventually become unable to pay
its debt fueled general concerns over contagion from the
European debt crisis.	
    Treasuries benefited as a result, with benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes trading 7/32 higher in price to yield
1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent late Monday.	
    "The Treasury markets open the session firm with a global
'risk off' sentiment as concerns escalate around Greece and the
formation of a government after Sunday's elections," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.	
    The drop in yields comes ahead of the U.S. Treasury's
auction of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday afternoon.	
    Lederer did not expect the higher prices to have a
significant impact on demand in Tuesday's debt sale, which kicks
off the Treasury's quarterly refunding.	
    "We do not believe a major concession setup is needed given
it is the lowest duration of the refunding package and most
notably the current global market conditions and preference for
safe assets," he said.	
    The Treasury will also sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday in the
refunding.	
    "We head into the three year auction with euro zone politics
at the forefront once again, as the hung parliament in Greece
creates an atmosphere of uncertainty," said George Goncalves,
head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Nomura Securities
International in New York.	
    Treasuries had gained on Monday as the outcome of weekend
elections in Greece and France raised concerns about the
progress of European austerity steps and fueled a rally ignited
by disappointing U.S. employment data on Friday.	
    Thirty-year bonds were trading 19/32 higher in
price to yield 3.04 percent, down from 3.06 percent late Monday.

