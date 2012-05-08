FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices rise on Greece political worries
May 8, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices rise on Greece political worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Greek leftists look to renege on bailout deal
    * U.S. Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes

    By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held price gains
on Tuesday after an auction of three-year notes, as Greece's
problems in forming a new government spurred safe-haven buying
ahead of further U.S. debt sales this week.	
    The Tuesday sale of $32 billion in three-year notes saw its
highest bid-to-cover ratio since January. 	
    Treasury prices gained early in the day after Greek leftist
Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a government by renouncing
terms of the country's international bailout deal and
threatening to nationalize banks. 	
    Markets also looked ahead to U.S. debt sales in coming days.
The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday
and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.	
    "It's very hard to handicap" those upcoming sales, said   
John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut. The turbulence in Europe makes it hard to
gauge how much global funds could buy into U.S. government debt
as protection against the euro zone debt crisis, he added.	
    On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note 
prices were last up 10/32 to yield 1.84 percent, down 3 basis
points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield is hovering near a
three-month low.

