TREASURIES-Greek political risks push prices higher
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Greek political risks push prices higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Greek leftists look to renege on bailout deal
    * U.S. Treasury auctions $32 billion of 3-year notes

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held onto early
gains on Tuesday after solid bidding marked a three-year note
auction and Greece's struggle to form a government stoked safe
haven buying.	
    The Tuesday sale of $32 billion in three-year notes notched
its highest bid-to-cover ratio since January, a sign of solid
demand for U.S. government debt. 	
    Treasury prices gained early in the session as Greece sank
even deeper into crisis. Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras began
efforts to form a government by renouncing terms of the
country's international bailout deal and threatening to
nationalize banks. 	
    Greece's pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in
weekend elections, raising doubts the country will meet terms of
 its bailout, avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.  	
    Markets confronted even greater uncertainty since Tsipras'
Left Coalition party faced tough odds in attempting to form a
government, leaving open the prospect of repeat elections in a
few weeks. 	
    The uncertainty around Greece isn't going away anytime soon,
said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.	
    "We're just going to continue to see bouts of this, where
investors are really concerned about the outlook and trade
accordingly, and then things happen to ease tension a little bit
and we're back to square one," she said. 	
    Markets also looked ahead to U.S. debt sales in coming days.
The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday
and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.	
    "It's very hard to handicap" those upcoming sales, said   
John Briggs, a Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut. The turbulence in Europe makes it hard to
gauge how much global funds could buy into U.S. government debt
as protection against the euro zone debt crisis, he added.	
    On above-average volume, 10-year Treasury note 
prices were last up 11/32 to yield 1.835 percent that is 
hovering near a three-month low.	
     This opened the way for a challenge of price resistance at
the 1.80 percent level in yields, which has proven to be tough
to crack in recent months.    	
    Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in late
January and early February as well as in December.  	
    Thirty-year bonds were trading 24/32 higher in
price to yield 3.021 percent, down from 3.06 percent late
Monday. Earlier gains took them up a point in price.  	
    Adding slight support to intermediate and longer dated debt,
the Federal Reserve bought $4.73 billion of Treasuries maturing
between May 2018 and April 2019.   	
    The purchases were part of the Fed's on-going stimulus
program, which markets refer to as "Operation Twist."

