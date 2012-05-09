TREASURIES-Troubles in Spain and Greece lift US bonds

* Benchmark yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct level * Safe-haven demand may support 10-year note auction By Burton Frierson NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, pushing benchmark yields to a three-month low, as fears that Spain may need a bailout and that Greece could run out of money due to political disarray boosted demand for low-risk government bonds. The worry in markets caused U.S. stocks to drop 1 percent in early trade and created a favorable backdrop for the government's $24 billion offering of 10-year notes at 1 p.m., which is likely to produce a record-low auction yield and coupon. Demand for safe-haven assets increased on news Spain would demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) for loans to the ailing building sector, heightening fears the country may need an international bailout. Adding to worries, Greek politicians appeared too divided over the country's international aid deal to form a government, raising the prospect that Greece could run out of money by the end of June if there is no cabinet in place to negotiate for more cash. "It doesn't even matter what the yield is, it's just a flight-to-quality environment," said Suvrat Prakash, U.S. interest rate strategist with BNP Paribas in New York. "People are really quite concerned about Europe and think that with the new elections that the chance of doing coordinated austerity looks to be reduced now. It just puts more uncertainty into Europe." U.S. 10-year notes were last trading 10/32 higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.81 percent from Tuesday's close of 1.85 percent. The rally briefly pushed 10-year yields down to 1.7932, their lowest level since Jan. 31, but yields quickly snapped back above the 1.80 level. The market has failed in repeated attempts to crack 1.80 decisively since late last year. "If we break through this 1.8 level it is going to be a new game, a new heightened level of fear," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. "Treasuries may seem like they are ridiculously expensive, but if you look at the uncertainty that is mounting in Europe and the way things are going with our own economy, there is a potential turn that could be very negative" for the global economy. Tuesday's sale of $32 billion in three-year notes marked the second highest ever bid-to-cover ratio. The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. The 30-year bond was last up 11/32 in price, yielding 3.02 percent, which was up from Tuesday's close of 3.04 percent.