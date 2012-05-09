TREASURIES-Prices edge up on Europe fears

* Benchmark yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct level

* 10-year notes fetch record auction-low yield

* EFSF board agrees to make Greek emergency payment

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday, lifted by fears of a potential Spanish bailout and continued Greek political squabbling, though news of an emergency aid payment to Greece helped contain gains.

The rise in Treasuries came as a sale of 10-year notes fetched a record auction-low yield, a reflection of investor desire for safe havens in the midst of the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. 10-year notes rose 1/32 to yield 1.838 percent despite a brief time in negative territory after news that the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to an emergency payment of 5.2 billion euros to Greece.

While the market briefly sold off, “obviously that doesn’t solve anything, it doesn’t solve the political dilemma, the fact that Greece is going to have an inability to fund itself,” said Neil Dutta, U.S. economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

Greek politicians appeared too divided over the country’s international aid deal to form a government, raising the prospect of more elections ahead.

Demand for safe-haven assets also increased on news Spain would demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) for loans to the ailing building sector, heightening fears the country may need an international bailout.

Yields on 10-year notes briefly traded below 1.8 percent earlier in the day before bouncing back. Analysts said rates could move back below that level in coming weeks.

“It’s definitely a very friendly environment for bonds,” said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist with BNP Paribas. “Right now there’s no imminent sign that the ECB (European Central Bank) or a grand authority like that can step in and contain the stress on markets.”

In a $24 billion auction, 10-year notes sold at a record auction-low yield of 1.855 percent, but the bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest since November.

In contrast, Tuesday’s sale of $32 billion in three-year notes marked the second highest ever bid-to-cover ratio.

The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury’s quarterly refunding.

The 30-year bond seesawed, rising briefly after the auction before giving up those gains and falling 2/32 to yield 3.040 percent.

Trading could continue choppy for awhile yet, as well, as the euro zone debt crisis roils markets for a third year.

“Just hold onto your seats until we get come clarity,” said Scott Anderson, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.