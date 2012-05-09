TREASURIES-Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate

* Benchmark yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct level * 10-year notes fetch record auction-low yield * Greece edges closer to another election By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries gained in choppy trade on Wednesday, lifted by worries Greece may have to call another election and that Spain could need a bailout. A sale of 10-year notes fetched a record auction-low yield, a reflection of investor desire for safe havens in the midst of the euro zone turmoil. U.S. 10-year notes rose 3/32 to yield 1.833 percent despite a short stint in negative territory on news that euro zone governments kept Greece afloat after agreeing to an emergency payment from the region's bailout fund.  While the market briefly sold off, "obviously that doesn't solve anything, it doesn't solve the political dilemma, the fact that Greece is going to have an inability to fund itself," said Neil Dutta, U.S. economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. In Athens, leftist Alexis Tsipras gave up trying to form a new government after both mainstream parties refused to join an anti-bailout coalition, pushing Greece closer to its second election in a few weeks. Demand for safe-haven assets also increased on news Spain would demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45 billion) for loans to the ailing building sector, heightening fears the country may need an international bailout. Yields on 10-year notes briefly traded below 1.8 percent earlier in the day before bouncing back. Analysts said rates could move back below that level in coming weeks. "It's definitely a very friendly environment for bonds," said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist with BNP Paribas. "Right now there's no imminent sign that the ECB (European Central Bank) or a grand authority like that can step in and contain the stress on markets." In a $24 billion auction, 10-year notes sold at a record auction-low yield of 1.855 percent, but the bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest since November. In contrast, Tuesday's sale of $32 billion in three-year notes marked the second highest ever bid-to-cover ratio. The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. The 30-year bond seesawed, with prices both rising and falling before gaining 1/32 in the afternoon to yield 3.036 percent. Trading could continue choppy for awhile yet, as well, as the euro zone debt crisis roils markets for a third year. "Just hold onto your seats until we get come clarity," said Scott Anderson, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.