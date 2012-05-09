FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Benchmark yields briefly dip below key 1.8 pct level
    * 10-year notes fetch record auction-low  yield
    * Greece edges closer to another election

    By Luciana Lopez	
    NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries gained in choppy
trade on Wednesday, lifted by worries Greece may have to call
another election and that Spain could need a bailout. 	
    A sale of 10-year notes fetched a record auction-low yield,
a reflection of investor desire for safe havens in the midst of
the euro zone turmoil. 	
    U.S. 10-year notes rose 3/32 to yield 1.833
percent despite a short stint in negative territory on news that
euro zone governments kept Greece afloat after agreeing to an
emergency payment from the region's bailout fund.
 	
    While the market briefly sold off, "obviously that doesn't
solve anything, it doesn't solve the political dilemma, the fact
that Greece is going to have an inability to fund itself," said
Neil Dutta, U.S. economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.	
    In Athens, leftist Alexis Tsipras gave up trying to form a
new government after both mainstream parties refused to join an
anti-bailout coalition, pushing Greece closer to its second
election in a few weeks. 	
    Demand for safe-haven assets also increased on news Spain
would demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros ($45
billion) for loans to the ailing building sector, heightening
fears the country may need an international bailout.
    	
    Yields on 10-year notes briefly traded below 1.8 percent
earlier in the day before bouncing back. Analysts said rates
could move back below that level in coming weeks.    	
    "It's definitely a very friendly environment for bonds," 
said Suvrat Prakash, an interest rate strategist with BNP
Paribas. "Right now there's no imminent sign that the ECB
(European Central Bank) or a grand authority like that can step
in and contain the stress on markets."	
    In a $24 billion auction, 10-year notes sold at a record
auction-low yield of 1.855 percent, but the bid-to-cover ratio
was the lowest since November.	
    In contrast, Tuesday's sale of $32 billion in three-year
notes marked the second highest ever bid-to-cover ratio.
 	
    The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday to complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week
under the Treasury's quarterly refunding.	
    The 30-year bond seesawed, with prices both
rising and falling before gaining 1/32 in the afternoon to yield
3.036 percent.	
    Trading could continue choppy for awhile yet, as well, as
the euro zone debt crisis roils markets for a third year.	
    "Just hold onto your seats until we get come clarity," said
Scott Anderson, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.