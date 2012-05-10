TREASURIES-Yields climb ahead of 30-year bond auction

* 30-year bond yield climbs ahead of auction * Weekly U.S. jobless claims edge lower * Greek, Spanish news gives some relief to euro zone fears By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as worries eased marginally over the trajectory of the European debt crisis and investors sought price concessions ahead of the sale of 30-year bonds in the afternoon. Price losses deepened after government data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, softening worries the labor market was deteriorating after April's weak employment growth. "We're looking at better equities, better peripheral spreads in Europe and supply coming up in the bond auction, so we're grinding to higher yields ahead of the supply," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York. The Treasury will auction $16 billion of 30-year bonds later in the day to complete the $72 billion of debt sales this week under the Treasury's quarterly refunding. Ahead of the sale, 30-year bonds were trading 1-1/32 lower in price to yield 3.08 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. The bond yield in the when-issued market, considered a proxy for where the high yield will come in at the auction, was trading near 3.09 percent. The sale of $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday brought a record auction-low yield, however the bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand in the sale, was the lowest since November. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading on Thursday with a yield of 1.9 percent, up from a high yield of 1.855 percent in Wednesday's auction. News that Greece secured rescue funds and of the Spanish government's efforts to help its banking sector by taking over its fourth largest lender Bankia undermined recent safe-haven buying of debt that on Wednesday pushed benchmark yields to the lowest in over three months. Yields on 10-year Spanish debt dipped slightly on Thursday, but remained just above the 6 percent level which is generally seen as unsustainably high. New claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 367,000, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior week's figure was revised up to 368,000 from the previously reported 365,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims inching up to 369,000 last week. The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, fell 5,250 to 379,000. While the claims data indicated the economy remained on a moderate growth path, a report from the Commerce Department showing a widening in the trade deficit in March suggested economic growth was much slower in the first quarter than initially believed.