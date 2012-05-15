TREASURIES-Prices extend losses after CPI, retail sales data

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Tuesday immediately following the release of data on the U.S. April consumer price index and retail sales and New York manufacturing activity in May.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 lower in price to yield 1.81 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 5/32 lower just prior to the release of the data.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 27/32 lower in price to yield 2.97 percent from 2.93 percent.