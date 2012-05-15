TREASURIES-Yields up as investors book profits

* Greece fails to reach government deal, more elections loom * Benchmark U.S. yields touch 7-month low * U.S. retail sales rise slightly in April By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Tuesday as traders booked profits from an eight-week run-up that has been primed by worries over the outcome of the European debt crisis and the possibility Greece may eventually exit the euro zone. Greek politicians failed to agree on a government at talks on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election, meaning a caretaker government will be appointed and another round of elections will be held. New voting could put anti-bailout leftists in power. If the financial bailout does not go forward and international lenders halt aid funds to Greece, the country could default again and many say this will force it out of the euro zone. While U.S. yields rose on Tuesday, benchmark rates remain below the technically important 1.8 percent level and not far off the seven-month low of 1.76 percent touched in overnight trade. Last week Treasuries prices fell for the eighth consecutive week. "We've come a long way fairly quickly and were a little overbought, so I'm not surprised to see (the price losses), although I don't see this as a reversal to the recent trend," said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York. "What has been driving the market has been the uncertainty around Greece," Coard said, adding "I'm not sure it would be wise yet to go short Treasuries." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.79 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 14/32 lower to yield 2.95 percent from 2.93 percent. Treasuries briefly extended losses on Tuesday morning after data showing a rise in U.S. retail sales in April, along with an unchanged Consumer Price Index last month. Other data showed factory activity in New York state bounced up in May with a rise in new orders and shipments.