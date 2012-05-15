TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors book profits

* Greece fails to reach government deal, elections loom * Benchmark U.S. yields risde after touching 7-month low * U.S. retail sales rise slightly in April By Chris Reese NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Tuesday as traders booked profits from an eight-week run-up primed by worries over the outcome of the European debt crisis and the possibility Greece may eventually exit the euro zone. Greek politicians failed to agree on a government at talks on Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election, meaning a caretaker government will be appointed and another round of elections will be held. New voting could put anti-bailout leftists in power. If the financial bailout does not go forward and international lenders halt aid funds to Greece, the country could default again and many say this will force it out of the euro zone. While U.S. yields rose on Tuesday, benchmark rates remain below the technically important 1.8 percent level and not far off the seven-month low of 1.76 percent touched in overnight trade. Last week Treasuries yields fell for the eighth consecutive week. "We've come a long way fairly quickly and were a little overbought, so I'm not surprised to see (the price losses), although I don't see this as a reversal to the recent trend," said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York. "What has been driving the market has been the uncertainty around Greece," Coard said, adding "I'm not sure it would be wise yet to go short Treasuries." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.79 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 14/32 lower to yield 2.95 percent from 2.93 percent. Treasuries briefly extended losses on Tuesday morning after data showing a rise in U.S. retail sales in April, along with an unchanged Consumer Price Index last month. Other data showed factory activity in New York state bounced up in May with a rise in new orders and shipments. Separately, the government said U.S. business inventories rose modestly in March, while U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in May to its highest level in five years, the National Association of Home Builders said on Tuesday. One big player in the Treasuries market on Tuesday was the Federal Reserve, who sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2014 through May 2014 as part of its latest stimulus program, which financial markets have nicknamed "Operation Twist." Despite Tuesday's dip in prices, investors were the most bullish on U.S. Treasuries holdings since late February as Greece's political turmoil fed safe haven demand for less risky U.S. and German bonds, a survey released on Tuesday showed. The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks on the U.S. bond market, rose to 26 percent on Monday from 17 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey. That was the highest level of Treasuries longs since Feb. 27 after hitting a five-week low the previous week.