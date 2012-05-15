FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices flat as Greece offsets profit-taking
May 15, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices flat as Greece offsets profit-taking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greece fails to form government, new elections in June
    * Benchmark U.S. yields rise after touching 7-month low
    * Data suggests U.S. holding up against Europe debt woes
    * Nagging concerns on banks after JPMorgan trading loss


    By Richard Leong	
    NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries debt prices
ended little changed on Tuesday as worries about Greece's
political turmoil offset earlier profit-taking and data
suggesting the U.S. economy has not succumbed to Europe's debt
troubles.	
    Nagging concerns over the banking system in the aftermath of
a $2 billion trading loss at JPMorgan & Chase Co. also
stoked bids for Treasuries, analysts and traders said.	
    "There are more concerns about Greece. The risk markets are
selling off and that's brought a bid back into bonds," said
Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee.	
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
ended unchanged in price on the day at 99-26/32 on above-average
trading volume. The 10-year yield stood at 1.77 percent after
earlier touching a more than seven-month low. The yield is only
10 basis points above 1.67 percent, the lowest level in at least
50 years, according to Tradeweb.	
    The initial rise in U.S. stocks faded in late trading with
the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.7 percent. 	
    Stocks rose earlier and bonds fell on a mix of relatively
decent data on the U.S. economy.	
    "The Treasuries market was selling off (earlier) partly due
to the U.S. data flow, which was reasonable. The data were on
the stronger side," said Krishna Memani, director of fixed
income at OppenheimerFunds in New York. 	
     The U.S. government reported that retail sales barely grew
in April but the details suggested underlying firm demand. Other
data on Tuesday pointed to resilience in the manufacturing
sector and improvement in the housing market. 	
    Still the mildly encouraging figures on the U.S. economy
were offset by unsettling news from the political struggle in
Greece, traders and investors said. 	
    "Almost everyone has shrugged them off with what's happening
in Europe," Raymond James' Phifer said.	
 	
    WARY ABOUT EUROPE	
    With another Greek election at least a month away, investors
will likely stay cautious on allocating more money into stocks
and other risky assets. They would opt to favor bonds and other
low-risk investments, even though Treasuries and German Bunds
have become expensive, analysts and traders said.	
    Greek leaders failed to agree on a government at talks on
Tuesday, nine days after an inconclusive election. This meant a
caretaker government will be appointed and another round of
elections will be held likely in mid-June.	
    Until then, investors are left wondering how the debt-laden
euro zone member would cope with its fiscal problems and ensure
it has enough cash to avert a messy default, which could spiral
into a global crisis. 	
    "What has been driving the market has been the uncertainty
around Greece," David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and
trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding "I'm
not sure it would be wise yet to go short Treasuries."	
    The share of investors who said they are bullish on
Treasuries rose to its highest level since late February,
according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on
Tuesday. 	
    The 30-year bond last traded up 6/32 at
101-21/32 in price for a yield of 2.92 percent, down 1 basis
point from late on Monday. Earlier, the 30-year yield tested
2.92 percent for a second session as chart resistance and the
lowest level since mid-January.

