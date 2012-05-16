FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices turn up after FOMC minutes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices turn up after FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt turned higher on Wednesday afternoon, erasing earlier losses as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting supported the view the central bank could provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price at 99-28/32 to yield 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.

Prior to the release on the minutes on the Federal Open Market Committee’s April 24-25 meeting, the 10-year notes were down 3/32 in price with a yield of 1.78 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.