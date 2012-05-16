TREASURIES-30-year prices rise to session high

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to session high Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes on its 24-25 policy meeting supported the notion the central bank is willing to provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.

The 30-year or long bond last traded up 13/32 price with a yield of 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. It climbed as much as 20/32 with a yield of 2.89 percent.

In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract was up as much as 7/32 at 133-19/32, just shy of its contract high.