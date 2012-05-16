FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-30-year prices rise to session high
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-30-year prices rise to session high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose to session high Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes on its 24-25 policy meeting supported the notion the central bank is willing to provide more stimulus if the U.S. economy falters.

The 30-year or long bond last traded up 13/32 price with a yield of 2.90 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. It climbed as much as 20/32 with a yield of 2.89 percent.

In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract was up as much as 7/32 at 133-19/32, just shy of its contract high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.