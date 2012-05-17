TREASURIES-Bonds slip in light profit-taking

* Profit-taking causes narrow losses * Euro zone uncertainty limits selling By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to slightly lower on Thursday amid light profit-taking after seven months of gains, but euro zone uncertainty limited selling. Strategists said while the risk-off trade might be maturing, thanks to the euro zone situation, it hadn't matured, and that traders had little taste for being short after numerous, short-lived attempts to establish short positions. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price while their yield rose to 1.77 percent from 1.76 percent late on Wednesday. Traders said the yield was likely to revisit those levels given tensions in Europe. A higher than expected total for new jobless claims in the latest week briefly let Treasuries trim narrow losses, but traders said U.S. economic data was taking second place to developments in the euro zone. "Tolerance for selling is extremely low," said David Ader, CRT Capital Group. "Our own domestic data simply is not the driving force." Euro zone uncertainty is focused on Greece, with Spain also in the spotlight. Greece has an emergency government which will lead the country until its second election in just over a month on June 17. That vote could determine whether Greece remains in the euro. The first election left the nation divided on austerity and the steps required for it to get a 130 billion euro rescue to avoid defaulting on its debts. Meanwhile, investors have their eye on Spain whose medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply at a bond auction on Thursday on concern about that country's banking system and economy. "With a few weeks ahead of angst over the Greek election and the reality that they'll probably have to exit the euro or default by some other means - which then turns more attention onto Spain and Italy - we see little downside risk to Treasuries," Ader said. Other factors likely to limit losses in Treasuries include slowing growth in China and concern about the world banking system after a large trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase & Co, traders and analysts said. Bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting also lend underlying support, analysts said. FOMC minutes released on Wednesday said "several" members of the policy-setting committee indicated additional monetary accommodation could be necessary. That appeared to present a shade of difference from the minutes of the March policy meeting which referred to just a "couple" of committee memebers taking that view. "You went to 'several' members in April from 'a couple' members in March; and two meetings ago it was 'a few' members," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York. On the other hand, posing a hurdle to more gains is technical resistance on the 10-year yield in the 1.75 percent area. The yield is also moving closer to its lowest level in at least 50 years. In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract was down 1/32 at 133-13/32. On Wednesday it flirted with its contract high near 133-20/32. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in TIPS. At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) it will announce the size of next week's two-, five- and seven-year note auctions. Economists expect the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's May business activity index to read 10 when it is released at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).