TREASURIES-Bonds climb, aided by weak U.S. data

* Weak economic reports lift bonds into plus column * Philadelphia Fed business activity index weakened in May * Buying heats up as yields move through resistance By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries climbed on Thursday after weak U.S. economic data reversed narrow losses and buying pushed benchmark yields through technical resistance. Strategists said with multiple factors creating uncertainty, the euro zone debt crisis prime among them, traders had little taste for being short safe-haven U.S. government debt. As a result, early profit-taking quickly dissipated, followed by disappointing U.S. economic data that nudged U.S. Treasuries prices into the plus column. "The trend in rates is down," said Paul Montaquila, vice president at Bank of the West's capital markets division, with $10 billion in assets under management. "A steady diet of news from the euro zone and the uncertainty from a lot of different angles helps price appreciation for U.S. government debt." Buying picked up near midday when the benchmark 10-year Treasury note overcame technical resistance near 1.75 percent. The 10-year note was up 12/32, its yield easing to 1.72 percent, - just 5 basis points from its lowest level in at least 50 years - from 1.76 percent late on Wednesday. After brushing off stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and industrial production on Wednesday, the market turned higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's index of regional manufacturing conditions showed an unexpected contraction in May. In addition, the Conference Board's index of leading indicators decreased 0.1 percent in April. And data showing new claims for jobless benefits were unchanged in the latest week also helped trim early narrow losses. "Tolerance for selling is extremely low," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Euro zone uncertainty is focused on Greece, where an emergency government will lead until the country holds its second election in just over a month on June 17. The first election left the nation divided on austerity and the steps required for it to get a 130 billion euro rescue to avoid defaulting on its debts. "The market is entirely consumed with what is going on in Europe and, in particular, Greece and what they are going to do with their upcoming election next month and whether they are going to remain in the European monetary union," said James Sarni, managing principal at Los Angeles-based Payden & Rygel, with more than $60 billion in assets under management. Investors also have their eye on Spain whose medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply at a bond auction on Thursday on concern about that country's banking system and economy. Other bullish factors for Treasuries include slowing growth in China and concern about the world banking system after a large trading loss on derivatives at JPMorgan Chase & Co , traders and analysts said. The release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting also lent support, analysts said. The minutes from the meeting said "several" members of the Fed's policy-setting committee indicated additional monetary accommodation could be necessary. That appeared to present a shade of difference from the minutes of the March policy meeting, which referred to just a "couple" of committee members taking that view. "You went to 'several' members in April from 'a couple' members in March; and two meetings ago it was 'a few' members," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York. In the futures market, the June 10-year T-note contract was up 9/32 at 133-22/32, a new contract high. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in TIPS at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). The Treasury also said it would sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. It estimated that $59.15 billion of coupon securities held by the public would mature on May 31. Meanwhile, the Fed bought $1.84 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and November 2041.