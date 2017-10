NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. government debt held steady at higher levels on Thursday after robust demand set a record negative auction yield on $13 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protection Securities.

In the open market, the regular 10-year Treasury note last traded up 9/32 in price with a yield of 1.73 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Wednesday and within striking distance of its lowest level in at least 60 years.